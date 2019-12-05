Windy City LIVE

The Dovetail Project supports young black fathers

Sheldon Smith, Founder and Executive Director of The Dovetail Project, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share the story behind the Chicago organization.

The Dovetail Project gives young African American fathers ages 17 to 24 the skills and support they need to be better fathers for their children and better men in their communities.

For more information about The Dovetail Project or how to donate, please go to thedovetailproject.org.

