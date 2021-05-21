viral video

Have a sibling? You might relate to this little boy's reaction to big news

By Jess Gonzalez Bellet
EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands can relate to little boy's reaction to mom's surprise

FLORENCE, Ala. -- An Alabama woman's video is really hitting home for tens of thousands of strangers with siblings on social media.

It starts with a mom surprising her two kids with some big news at a restaurant.

In the Instagram clip, Stacy Garner, tells 10-year-old Trey and 5-year-old Ava that mommy is going to have a baby.



Little Ava instantly erupts in excited cheers and chants of "I want a baby sister."

But Trey was not as thrilled... asking mom "why?" and worrying that another sibling would annoy him, like Ava.

If you think Trey's dramatic reaction may have been different if Stacy told them she was having a boy, think again.

Trey burst into tears, lamenting about another sibling bothering him, even if the baby is a little brother.

Despite being called annoying, sweet little sis, Ava, comforted her big brother the whole time.

By the way, Stacy originally posted the video back in January, but it just went viral.

That means we can now confirm that Ava is getting her wish, mom is having a girl in August!

As for Trey, Stacy tells 6abc that he has come around to the idea and is now constantly asking about the baby and how mom feels!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingalabamachildrenviral videosiblingsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Baby says 'Mama' in a 'demonic' sounding way
Video: Dog steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
Navajo skateboarder goes viral
Toddler gifted a UPS Truck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march in downtown Chicago Palestine rally
When do student loan payments restart?
Boy, 6, recovering after shot in head by stray bullet, family calls to end gun violence
2 planes make contact at Midway airport
Kyle Rittenhouse makes 1st in-person court appearance
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
17 shot in 5 hours overnight in Chicago, shootings now up 36% over last year
Show More
Illinois Senator Kimberly Lightford accused of taking trips, money from Loretto Hospital
Superintendent doodles for scholarship dollars
Cubs fan beaten by officer after World Series awarded $53K
Summer heat brings summer fun to Chicago
Microsoft CEO responds to news of Bill Gates' affair with employee
More TOP STORIES News