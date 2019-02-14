VALENTINE'S DAY

Thousands of cards sent to Joliet woman celebrating 100th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrating Valentine's Day and 100 years of life

Jalyn Henderson
Joliet, Ill. (WLS) --
For Diane Brozman today is more than just Valentine's Day. It's her 100th birthday.

"To be honored, just because you're 100 years old," Brozman said. "I'm trying to figure out why I'm lasting this long. Almighty God don't want me yet I guess I ain't good enough."

To celebrate, Diane requested something simple - 100 birthday cards. So the staff at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet, Ill. made sure it happened.

They made a Facebook post asking people to send Diane birthday cards. They expected to get a few hundred, but received almost 3,000 of them.

"Oh my Lord, I expected a couple hundred but I never thought there would be thousands coming in," Diane's daughter said.

Her room is covered in Valentine's Day and birthday decorations. Meanwhile, her desk is overflowing with the thousands of cards she received.

"It'll keep her busy until the end of the year. She said to me that she doesn't know how she's going to thank everybody," Diane's daughter said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyvalentine's day100 yearsJoliet
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
Chicago couple together for 26 years marries on Valentine's Day
BBB: Top Valentine's Day scams
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
More valentine's day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pillow Talk: Awkward teen and boyfriend's kid
Pillow Talk: Bossy sister and secret kids
Pillow Talk: Catfished and attraction
Pillow Talk: Married, but won't file for divorce
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Northwestern basketball halftime show features special senior moment
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Show More
Pregnant woman attacked on CTA Red Line train near Addison stop
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
Chicago couple together for 26 years marries on Valentine's Day
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
More News