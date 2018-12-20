TIME-LAPSE: Museum of Science and Industry transforms for Christmas

The Museum of Science and Industry released a time-lapse video showing how it decorates for the holiday season.The MSI erected its 76th annual Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Lights exhibits this year, as well as decorating a 45-foot tall Grand Tree that features 30,000 lights.MSI staff and more than 500 volunteers decorated the 55 trees and displays in the museum's rotunda. Volunteer groups and families that represent Chicago's diversity come in to decorate the trees, sharing holiday traditions from around the world, the museum said. In total, 545 community volunteers donated over 2,000 hours a year to set up 55 trees and displays.Museum officials said more than 27,000 ornaments are hung every year, as well as 8,100 lights on the 55 trees. Twenty gallons of artificial snow are prepared each year to fall every 20 minutes inside the museum, officials said.