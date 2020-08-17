Family & Parenting

Tips for keeping kids active at home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many students are at home to start the school year, which means no recess or gym class.

Physical activity is very important for all kids, but students who are stuck in front of the screen all day will have some energy to burn.


Stephanie Mansour, a health and fitness expert, joined ABC7 Monday morning with five fun and easy activities to do with your kids.

For more health and fitness ideas or suggestions, check out stepitupwithsteph.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildren
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Special prosecutor releases findings on handling of Jussie Smollett case
CPD defends response to weekend protest
LIVE: Pritzker speaks on new restrictions for downstate region as IL reports 1,773 new COVID-19 cases
Body found after Chicago teen goes missing in Lake Michigan; swimming advisories extended
7 charged in connection to recent Chicago looting: CPD
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Lawmakers to speak out about Postal Service crisis
Show More
51 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Democrats open a new kind of convention
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
IN reports 603 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
More TOP STORIES News