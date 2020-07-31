Toys to have outdoor summertime fun

Laurie Schacht, the Toy Insider Mom, is back to tell us what's hot for outside summer fun!
FUBBLES BUBBLES ON THE GO (LITTLE KIDS)
- Fubbles Bubbles on the Go is perfect for busy parents and kids, fitting nicely into diaper bags, pocketbooks, and travel bags.
- This familiar pouch packaging makes for easy carry bubble play and also makes for a fun and inexpensive party favor.
- There are four bright, graphic pouch styles and each individual pouch includes 3 fl. oz. of bubbles and a wand.
- Sold individually, as well as in six and 12 packs.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: Single Pouch - (MSRP: $1.99), 6 Pack - (MSRP: $9.99), 12 Pack - (MSRP: $14.99)
- Available: Walgreens, Wegmans, Kohls, Bed Bath & Beyond, BJ's Wholesale Club, Amazon
MY FAIRY GARDEN FAIRY LIGHT GARDEN (PLAYMONSTER)
- My Fairy Garden is the first of its kind: A toy that's also a real, live garden!
- The Fairy Light Garden features a charming fairy house, that when children blow on it, lights up like magic!
- To turn off the light, children can blow on it again! The lighted house sits atop a rocky base amongst the gardening area, where children grow plants and play with their fairy friend Saffron and her beautiful unicorn!
- There's also a small pond, working water wheel, and two lovely swans for added play!
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $29.99
- Availability: Target, Meijer, B&N, Michael's, AMZ Toy Book
SPRING FLOWER BUCKET (PLAYMOBIL)
- Dig in at the beach with Spring Flower Bucket!
- Use the leaf shovel to scoop up the sand and then pour over the sieve to separate out any seashells.
- Kids can then use the collected sand to fill the flower mold.
- Or, fill the bucket with water and then watch the pretty pink flower float!
- Set includes one figure, one flower bucket with handle, sieve, leaf shovel, and flower mold.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $16.99
- Available: Now, Playmobil.us
FUNATIC FOAM (DIRECT CONNECT)
- Get ready for good, clean fun with FunaticFoam!
- All new way for kids to play with spray foam
- Made from real soap that's safe for eyes and your home
- Colorful and scented
- Fozzi Foam is perfect for bath time play or bubbly backyard fun
- Sprays in the palm of kid's hand or up to 8 ft outside
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $9.99
- Available: Target
BIRDIE GOLF (HOG WILD)
- Create your own course with real golf action, just about anywhere you choose with Birdie Golf.
- Place the weighted flag cup on any surface to create the course. Then, set the ball on its built-in "birdie-tail" stand, and F-O-R-E! The ball goes flying
- Its birdie tail keeps it in play no matter how powerful the swing
- The unique birdie design prevents the ball from rolling away, keeping the play close and exciting. It's perfectly portable for on-the-go fun.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $39.99
- Available: Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods
ZOOMBALL HYDRO (GOLIATH)
- Kids place a few water balloons inside the Zoom Ball Hydro, then send it zooming back and forth along the included strings.
- Eventually, the balloons will pop and soak players with water
- Includes 10 water balloons
- Ages: 8+
- MSRP: $20
- Available: Amazon, Walmart
