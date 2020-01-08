Family & Parenting

HEARTWARMING: Texas filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy seen taking his first steps

AUSTIN -- A Texas filmmaker found a special home movies VHS tape inside a VCR he bought at Goodwill.

The tape was titled "Tyree Learns to Walk", KXAN reported.

Buyer Jim McKay said once he saw the video, he knew he had to try to find the family.

"It was magical, it tore me up. I'm a dad too, I get it. I saw that smile on dad's face and his reaction was very real," McKay said.

The video went viral and was shared thousands of times on social media.

Little Tyree, now 25-years-old, reached out to McKay after his mom saw the story on the news.

McKay said he plans to meet up with Tyree and return the video to the family soon!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtexasreunionparentingcaught on tapesocietyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
More than 2K Chicago parking meter tickets issued in error since 2017
2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief in Lincoln Square
Show More
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
VIDEO: Thief steals from woman pumping gas in Blue Island
Person shot while driving on Stevenson Expressway ramp to Dan Ryan; exit reopened: ISP
Attorney's arrest warrant mentions 'human grave,' Dulos due in court
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as breezy, cold Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News