FAMILY & PARENTING

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, and it will have anyone who has a deep love for bread saying, "that's me."

The video shows two-year-old Katie quite literally embracing her carbs.

Mom, Katie Bloodworth, says the toddler snatched the loaf out of her pantry.

The Georgia tot then raced into another room, happily chowing down on the stolen bread, cradled in her arms.

We get it, Olivia, and we salute you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbig talkersviral videoviral
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Show More
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News