WATCH: 28 sets of toddler twins pose with Santa

SCHAUMBURG (WLS) -- More than two dozen sets of twin toddlers, and their moms, took a giant group photo with Santa Claus at the Woodfield Mall Wednesday.
"I love seeing all the faces and all the outfits... It's just fun," said Carla Vassilos who brought her twin boys to the Schaumburg gathering for the first time.
Vassilos was connected to this community through the Windy City Twins Facebook group, where twins' parents have formed a support system.
"How do you manage sleep schedules with two, how do you manage to feed two at once," said Vassilos of some questions she has wanted answers on from fellow twins' parents specifically.
There's also fun to be had!
"It's a special thing to have twins so I want to, like, take advantage of special events," she added.
That theme drew 28 families to the mall for what has become an adorably chaotic tradition.
"Honestly, I think it gets more and more crazy. Cause now they have minds of their own and they want to go different directions," remarked Stacy Kifer who has participated three years straight.
Shannon Teresi and her little girls also made their third visit.
"It's more exciting for them now cause they're finally understanding like the spirit, magic of Christmas," she said of little Nora and Mady.
But as the toddlers get older, this annual tradition becomes trickier to plan.
"They're going to be in pre-school next year ...it could be the last year," Teresi suggested.
Luckily there are new twins joining the party to keep the tradition going for now.
"It just, like, brings you back and you just want to give her a hug and say 'it's gonna be ok,'" said Teresi of the big adjustment needed for parenting twins.
