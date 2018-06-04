FAMILY & PARENTING

WATCH: Amazon worker hides package from husband, as directed by doormat

Vanessa O'Shea shared doorbell cam video showing the employee's reaction to her doormat, which reads: "Please hide packages from husband." (WLS)

An Amazon delivery person was caught on camera fulfilling an unusual request.

The worker takes one look at the comical doormat and then goes around the corner to hide the package as directed.

O'Shea wrote on social media, "Shoutout to amazon for always being loyal and hiding my packages!!"
