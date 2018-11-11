FAMILY & PARENTING

WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift

EMBED </>More Videos

Giselle Santoyo shared video of the moment she surprised her stepfather by taking his last name.

An Oregon man was brought to tears by a heartwarming birthday gift from his stepdaughter.

Giselle Santoyo shared video of the moment she surprised her dad by taking his last name. He can be seen breaking down in tears as he opens the gift and looks at what appears to be a frame.

"My greatest gift in life is you being my dad. Our goal was for you to adopt me before I turned 18, but it was too late," she tweeted on November 8. "Here I am with your gift, I changed my last name for you. I love you forever, happy birthday I am legally Giselle Marie Santoyo."
