Mother's Day: Where to get last-minute flowers in L.A. and how to pick the perfect bouquet

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The California Flower Mall was pulling an all-nighter Sunday for those still looking to pick up some fresh flowers for Mother's Day.
Vendors at the wholesale market in downtown Los Angeles had tons of arrangements available up to 70 percent off retail.
The market is free and open until 7 p.m.
So, what kinds of flowers are in bloom for Mother's Day, as well as other special springtime celebrations?
Roses, tulips and lilies are very popular for all spring holidays while peonies, sweet peas and lilacs are favored for weddings. Ranunculus, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies and magnolias also stand out, according to AccuWeather.
As far as Mother's Day is concerned, Peruvian lilies, irises and orchids are popular.
If you're looking for everyday flowers, cornflowers, delphiniums, freesias, lisianthus, kangaroo paws, paperwhites, snapdragons, stocks and sunflowers also bloom in May.
