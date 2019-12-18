Family & Parenting

Tennessee woman learns she's pregnant 9 days before giving birth

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- A Tennessee woman received a surprise early Christmas present - a healthy baby boy.

Lauren Chalk found out shortly before Thanksgiving that she was pregnant...and 38 weeks along!

Chalk has polycystic ovary syndrome, which causes her to have irregular menstrual cycles. That's why she didn't know she was pregnant.

"Given the history of miscarriages that I had, I would think that I was pregnant before then take the pregnancy test and it would be negative. So I think that I just would self consciously think 'Well it's not going to be true anyway'," she told WHBQ-TV.

Baby Wyatt was born December 2nd.

Chalk calls her son "the best Christmas gift since Jesus."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtennesseeparentingchildrenbirthbabypregnancyfamilypregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales fails
Family of Chicago cop fatally struck by train files wrongful death lawsuit
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
3 arrested in 'sophisticated' retail theft ring: Wilmette PD
2 men get decades in prison for death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
Show More
Man, 25, charged in assault of girl, 11, in South Side library: CPD
Siblings Illustrate Book to Raise Awareness of Congenital Heart Defects
Skin care brand wrote fake Sephora reviews for years, FTC says
US proposes new rules to increase organ transplants
Ring to use security app to find missing children
More TOP STORIES News