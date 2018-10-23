FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week

INCREDIBLE: In the span of one week, a Minnesota woman both saved a life and gave birth to a new one.

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. --
Ashley Goette was 39 weeks pregnant and preparing to go to the hospital for the birth of her son. But instead, it was her husband that prompted an emergency trip.

Andrew went into cardiac arrest two weeks ago at their St. Paul home. Ashley keeping him alive with CPR, but Andrew wasn't out of the woods yet.

He was put into a medically induced coma, doctors cautioning that if he did awake, it may be with significant brain damage.

Incredibly, he came out of the coma hours before Ashley went into labor. Everyone was wondering if he was OK.

"This is one of my favorite things," Ashley said. "Libby grabbed him and said, 'Andrew, do you know you're having a baby?' And he was like (nods yes). And she said, 'Do you want to be there and be a part of your baby's life?' And he shook his head yes."

Turns out Andrew was OK and will make a full recovery.

And their baby, little Lenon, he's OK too, with quite the story to tell, as soon as he learns how to talk.
