FRANKLINTON, North Carolina -- A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.Julia Lee Kelley has lived through six generations of her family.She has five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren, 49 great great grandchildren, and 1 great great great grandchild.Her family holds an annual reunion around this time of year. However, this year the reunion was turned into a drive-thru celebration of Kelley's 100th birthday.