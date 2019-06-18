Woodridge couple welcomes quadruplets in time for Father's Day

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Woodridge couple celebrated Father's Day with four new additions to their family.Last week Silver Stanly Nwagha gave birth to three girls and one boy via C-section.All four babies are doing well and are in the Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital's Level III Neonative Intensive Care Unit.The hospital said Silver was able to carry her pregnancy to 34 weeks, which is considered unusually long for quadruplets, and both the pregnancy and birth were without serious complications.Silver and her husband Onyinye also have a 2-year-old son. The four new additions are named Zara, Sochimaobim, Amaka and Muna.