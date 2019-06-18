Family & Parenting

Woodridge couple welcomes quadruplets in time for Father's Day

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Woodridge couple celebrated Father's Day with four new additions to their family.

Last week Silver Stanly Nwagha gave birth to three girls and one boy via C-section.

All four babies are doing well and are in the Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital's Level III Neonative Intensive Care Unit.

The hospital said Silver was able to carry her pregnancy to 34 weeks, which is considered unusually long for quadruplets, and both the pregnancy and birth were without serious complications.

Silver and her husband Onyinye also have a 2-year-old son. The four new additions are named Zara, Sochimaobim, Amaka and Muna.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingwoodridgedowners grovebabies
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured in CTA bus shooting on South Side
Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha
Investigation: Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case
Pride flag flies above Illinois capitol for 1st time
Arlington Heights man attacked, robbed on Busse Woods trail
EXCLUSIVE: Family lives in van after losing $10K to fake landlord
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Tuesday
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot attends DNC gala for LGBTQ community in NYC
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
Alsip police say car thieves targeting customers at Kedzie gas station
O.J. Simpson Bronco chase: Behind-the-scenes photos
Harvard rescinds Parkland grad's admission over racist comments
More TOP STORIES News