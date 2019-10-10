Family & Parenting

'I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.' 3-year-old recites positive message during walk to school

"I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything."

That positive phrase is inspiring millions after a video of 3-year-old Ayaan saying that to himself was posted online.

The young boy's mother said she and her husband taught Ayaan that phrase a year ago. They have constantly told Ayaan that he can do anything he puts his mind to.

Then, while walking to school, his mother heard him saying that phrase over and over to himself.

She said she was so proud of him, and she knows for a fact that he can do anything!
