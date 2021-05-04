Family & Parenting

Gerber's 2021 Photo Search aimed at finding next 'Spokesbaby'

EMBED <>More Videos

Adopted baby makes history as next Gerber Baby

Gerber is looking for its next "Spokesbaby."

The baby will get the title "Chief Growing Officer."

This year is the program's 11-year anniversary.

Little Magnolia makes history as 1st adopted child chosen as next Gerber Baby
EMBED More News Videos

"Magnolia's joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away," said Gerber.



The baby that wins the 2021 Photo Search will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby and also hold an honorary role on Gerber's Executive Committee.

Applicants must be between 0 and 48 months old.

Parents have until May 10 to apply on behalf of their child.

The prize includes the opportunity to be featured in Gerber's marketing efforts for the year, a $25,000 cash prize and a selection of Gerber products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabyfamilyphoto
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old critically wounded in Westchester shooting
IL reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Chicago Auto Show returning this summer
DePaul Prep basketball star wounded in drive-by shooting
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
ATF helping Gary investigate rash of suspicious fires
Show More
'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell
South Side teacher surprised with Golden Apple award
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Our Chicago: Mental Health Awareness Month
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with Ind. to orange tier
More TOP STORIES News