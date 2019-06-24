BREAKING NEWS
Former Alderman Willie Cochran sentenced to 1 year in prison
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Potentially severe storms expected Monday afternoon
Flood Warning
Windy City LIVE
2019 Summer Fashion For The Curvy Girl With Lifestyle Expert Lawrence Zarian
Windy City LIVE
Lifestyle and Fashion Expert Lawrence Zarian stuck around to bring us some of the latest Summer fashion trends for the Curvy Girl!
Fashions are provided by
Catherines
and celebrates women of all shapes and glorious sizes from 16 W TO 34 W, 0X TO 6X.
LOOK 1:
Tie Dye Aqua Tunic
. An easy and effortless way to stay stylish and most of all comfortable this summer. The tunic is also cut longer for optimal coverage and comfort.
Right Fit Moderately Curvy Relaxed Fit Jean is the perfect jean
. The curvy fit cut of the jean is perfect for those women that are slightly curvy from the waist to hips. Plus, the comfortable stretch denim offers superior denim recovery.
LOOK 2:
Get your maxi on this summer with this
Eventide Palm Maxi Dress
. The amazingly soft, smooth knit with plenty of stretch keeps you cool and comfortable all summer long.
LOOK 3:
Striped Savanah Jumpsuit
. The stripes are perfectly placed to flatter your figure and the light weight flowy fabric keeps you cool.
White Eyelet Denim Jacket
is the perfect way to elevate your denim jacket game for summer. Fresh & clean and fun.
LOOK 4:
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this
Deep Azalia Simply Yours Maxi Dress.
Easy, effortless. Summer elegance.
Floral Kimono
is the easiest way to elevate your maxi dress and take you from day to night.
