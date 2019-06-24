Windy City LIVE

2019 Summer Fashion For The Curvy Girl With Lifestyle Expert Lawrence Zarian

Lifestyle and Fashion Expert Lawrence Zarian stuck around to bring us some of the latest Summer fashion trends for the Curvy Girl!

Fashions are provided by Catherines and celebrates women of all shapes and glorious sizes from 16 W TO 34 W, 0X TO 6X.

LOOK 1:

  • Tie Dye Aqua Tunic. An easy and effortless way to stay stylish and most of all comfortable this summer. The tunic is also cut longer for optimal coverage and comfort.


  • Right Fit Moderately Curvy Relaxed Fit Jean is the perfect jean. The curvy fit cut of the jean is perfect for those women that are slightly curvy from the waist to hips. Plus, the comfortable stretch denim offers superior denim recovery.


    • LOOK 2:

  • Get your maxi on this summer with this Eventide Palm Maxi Dress. The amazingly soft, smooth knit with plenty of stretch keeps you cool and comfortable all summer long.


    • LOOK 3:

  • Striped Savanah Jumpsuit. The stripes are perfectly placed to flatter your figure and the light weight flowy fabric keeps you cool.


  • White Eyelet Denim Jacket is the perfect way to elevate your denim jacket game for summer. Fresh & clean and fun.


    • LOOK 4:

  • Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this Deep Azalia Simply Yours Maxi Dress. Easy, effortless. Summer elegance.


  • Floral Kimono is the easiest way to elevate your maxi dress and take you from day to night.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    style & fashionsummerfashionwindy city live
    WINDY CITY LIVE
    Next on Windy City LIVE
    'No Small Matter' documentary tackles the American childcare crisis
    Chicago fertility clinic is one of the first to test AI-enabled embryo storage
    Yes We Can program works to end female genital mutilation
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Girl, 15, recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Morgan Park
    Former Alderman Willie Cochran sentenced to 1 year in prison
    20 shot, 4 fatally, in the first weekend of summer in Chicago
    Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
    Trump signs order targeting Iran leaders with more sanctions
    Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park, police say
    Chicago Weather Live Radar: Potentially severe storms expected Monday afternoon
    Show More
    Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt
    Passenger reflects on hot air balloon hard landing
    A 'Museum of Weed' is coming to Hollywood
    Man attempted to sexually assault woman in Irving Park, police say
    STUDY: Drinking coffee could help you lose weight
    More TOP STORIES News