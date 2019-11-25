american music awards

Billy Porter stuns in all-white ensemble on American Music Awards red carpet

LOS ANGELES -- Leave it to Billy Porter to make an entrance.

At the American Music Awards on Sunday evening, the actor walked the red carpet in an all-white ensemble that included a white shirt and tie, knee-length coat, wide-legged pants and a distinctive headpiece. Porter is among the list of presenters for the AMAs telecast on ABC.

It's the latest in a string of attention-grabbing red carpet looks for the "Pose" star, who made headlines at the Oscars in a custom velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano.

EMBED More News Videos

At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.


Porter was later decked out as an Egyptian-inspired sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece at the Met Gala, and he donned a glittering suit and a towering asymmetrical hat at the Emmys in September.

EMBED More News Videos

Billy Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else."



PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion


Don't miss the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionaward showsred carpet fashionamerican music awards
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UIC student found in garage died of strangulation: autopsy
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Woman stabbed to death in Schaumburg
Cop wounded in shootout after Des Plaines bank robbery released from hospital
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony walking 'perfectly': Source
Show More
5 injured, 1 critically, in Chatham fire truck crash
'Frozen 2' heats up box office with $127M opening weekend
CBP seized nearly 20K pounds of drugs last year in Midwest
Former prisoner gives back to kids of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program
Video: 12-year-old Minnesota boy sees color for the 1st time
More TOP STORIES News