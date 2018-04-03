Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Celebrity hair stylist shares spring trends
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3297241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Hair stylist Joseph Maine visited WCL. (WLS)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
wcl
Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Celebrity hair stylist Joseph Maine shared the latest spring hair trends with us.
For more information, visit:
https://www.colorwowhair.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashion
Windy City LIVE
hair
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
STYLE & FASHION
Nicole Pearl shares how to atone for summer beauty sins
Bronzeville fashion designer Kayla Perkins, 13, to launch her own magazine
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News