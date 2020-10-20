Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards featured in Vogue as new 'it' designer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fashion designer Stevie Edwards has been an increasingly visible fixture on red carpets, and now he's being featured in the latest issue of Vogue Magazine."Vogue is something that a designer always dreams of," he said.It's a career highlight for Edwards, who dresses celebrities like LisaRaye McCoy, Tiffany Haddish, Jodie Watley, Terisa Griffin and even Diana Ross. And all out of his Hyde Park studio."Nationally, a Black designer has not had this much press since the '80s: Willi Smith and Patrick Kelly," Edwards pointed out.In fact, he was just profiled in Women's Wear Daily."That's like the USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, of fashion," he said. "That's the magazine that all the top fashion executive read. Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, everyone in the big offices. And they've been contacting me, like these people, with offers."This has been a long time coming for Edwards, who is far from an overnight success. His career has been building for decades."It all started in 1986 when I was in college," Edwards recalled. "I got discovered by Eunice Johnson, the fashion icon of Ebony, Johnson Publishing Company, Ebony/Jet. She kicked it off."And now there's Vogue, often called the Bible of fashion, and even more."I also shot for GQ, it's like a full page, it comes out in the December/January issue. That's going to be amazing. And from the Vogue and GQ, I also just got an opportunity. Harper's Bazaar called me," Edwards said.And he is representing Chicago in his work."Chicago stylist, Chicago designer, everything will be Chicago in a major ad," he said. "That's how we're going to do it."With a path becoming clear in front of him, his hope for what's next in his career."To conquer the fashion world. I want to be that 'it' designer. That's what Vogue said: I'm the new 'it' designer. That's what I want to be," he said.Despite many offers, Edwards said he plans to stay right here in Chicago. He is working on what he calls a "comfort line" since so many people are now working from home. And yes, he also does menswear.