Curvy girl holiday looks with Lawrence Zarian

Lawrence Zarian, a lifestyle and fashion expert, returned Monday to bring some great holiday looks for curvy girls.
All of the looks are from Catherine's and Lane Bryant.
LOOK 1: PARTY TIME
Show off and celebrate the other side of you, with a little edge at this year's office party. #boom
--CATHERINE'S CURVY COLLECTION BLACK SIDE RUCHING ZIP DRESS: $89.95
LOOK 2: ROCK IT IN RED
The jumpsuit is this season's must-have. It's good for the office party, cocktails with the girls or just at home entertaining.
--LANE BRYANT RUFFLE FRONT WIDE LEG RED JUMPSUIT: $89.95
--LANE BRYANT SILVER TONE ANKEL STRAP HEEL: $59.95
LOOK 3: TIME TO ENTERTAIN
There's no reason you can't entertain at home and be stylish, look beautiful and feel comfortable all at the same time.
--CATHERINE'S POINTELLE FOREST GREEN COWL NECK TUNIC SWEATER: $64.95
--LANE BRYANT SEXY SILVER ANKLE PANT: $79.95
--LANE BRYANT FAUX LEATHER AND LACE PEPLUM JACKET: $99.95
--LANE BRYANT FAUX SUEDE TALL SLOUCH HEEL BOOT: $99.95
--LANE BRYANT TALL BLACK ANKLE STRAP HEEL: $59.95
LOOK 4: HAPPY NEW YEAR
Nothing says Happy New Year better than some sparkle, shimmer and lots of shine.
--LANE BRYANT 3/4 SLEEVE SEQUIN SWING DRESS: $99.95
--LANE BRYANT GOLD TONE ANKLE STRAP HEEL: $59.95
EXTRA: ROMANTIC IN RED
--CATHERINE'S PERFECT RED SHIFT DRESS WITH RUFFLE SLEEVES: $89.95
fashionWindy City LIVEthanksgivingchristmas
