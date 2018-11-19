WINDY CITY LIVE

Curvy girl holiday looks with Lawrence Zarian

Lawrence Zarian, a lifestyle and fashion expert, returned Monday to bring some great holiday looks for curvy girls.

All of the looks are from Catherine's and Lane Bryant.
LOOK 1: PARTY TIME

Show off and celebrate the other side of you, with a little edge at this year's office party. #boom

--CATHERINE'S CURVY COLLECTION BLACK SIDE RUCHING ZIP DRESS: $89.95

LOOK 2: ROCK IT IN RED

The jumpsuit is this season's must-have. It's good for the office party, cocktails with the girls or just at home entertaining.

--LANE BRYANT RUFFLE FRONT WIDE LEG RED JUMPSUIT: $89.95

--LANE BRYANT SILVER TONE ANKEL STRAP HEEL: $59.95
LOOK 3: TIME TO ENTERTAIN

There's no reason you can't entertain at home and be stylish, look beautiful and feel comfortable all at the same time.

--CATHERINE'S POINTELLE FOREST GREEN COWL NECK TUNIC SWEATER: $64.95

--LANE BRYANT SEXY SILVER ANKLE PANT: $79.95

--LANE BRYANT FAUX LEATHER AND LACE PEPLUM JACKET: $99.95

--LANE BRYANT FAUX SUEDE TALL SLOUCH HEEL BOOT: $99.95

--LANE BRYANT TALL BLACK ANKLE STRAP HEEL: $59.95
LOOK 4: HAPPY NEW YEAR

Nothing says Happy New Year better than some sparkle, shimmer and lots of shine.

--LANE BRYANT 3/4 SLEEVE SEQUIN SWING DRESS: $99.95

--LANE BRYANT GOLD TONE ANKLE STRAP HEEL: $59.95

EXTRA: ROMANTIC IN RED

--CATHERINE'S PERFECT RED SHIFT DRESS WITH RUFFLE SLEEVES: $89.95
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionWindy City LIVEthanksgivingchristmas
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Miss Saigon' back in Chicago
Black McDonalds owners give away 2,000 turkeys
Next on Windy City LIVE
Fill loved ones' stockings with Illinois lottery tickets
More Windy City LIVE
STYLE & FASHION
Fall fashion trends: plaids, pleats and animal prints
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
National Association for Down Syndrome to hold fashion show in Rosemont
Chicago beauty expert Jenny Patinkin shares spill-proof makeup tips
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Gresham
2 killed, 19 wounded in weekend gun violence
Firefighters battle blaze at Warrenville barn
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Prisoner hit by 2 vehicles after escaping CPD transport vehicle in South Deering
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
6 trapped in Chicago skyscraper elevator drop more than 80 floors
Show More
Man gets 80 years for drug possession, family says sentence doesn't fit crime
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in Pa. crash
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
More News