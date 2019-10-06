Style & Fashion

Designer Cynthia Ashby shares new trends for Fall

By Rachel Davis
It's the time of year to switch out your summer clothes for your warmer fall wardrobe.

Fashion designer Cynthia Ashby joined ABC7 to show off some trends for the fall season.

Cynthia Ashby is a self-taught designer who began making her own clothing as a teenager, playing with different fibers, materials, dye techniques and construction until she found her very own aesthetic.

In 1997, Ashby launched her first official clothing line, collaborating with several local boutiques who appreciated her craftsmanship and unique point of view.

Today, Cynthia is featured in 200+ stores around the world.

To learn more about Cynthia Ashby, visit her website: www.cynthiaashby.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionchicagobusinessu.s. & worldshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 teen boys tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable Sunday
Illinois awards $350K for women's preventative health care
Show More
CTA Blue Line resumes normal service Monday morning
Police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago ends in shootout
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
Boy, 17, struck, killed by Red Line train at Granville
More TOP STORIES News