Designer Cynthia Ashby shares new trends for Fall

It's the time of year to switch out your summer clothes for your warmer fall wardrobe.
Fashion designer Cynthia Ashby joined ABC7 to show off some trends for the fall season.
Cynthia Ashby is a self-taught designer who began making her own clothing as a teenager, playing with different fibers, materials, dye techniques and construction until she found her very own aesthetic.
In 1997, Ashby launched her first official clothing line, collaborating with several local boutiques who appreciated her craftsmanship and unique point of view.
Today, Cynthia is featured in 200+ stores around the world.
To learn more about Cynthia Ashby, visit her website: www.cynthiaashby.com.
