Disney Princess-inspired wedding dresses to be released in 2020

Allure Bridals will release its new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection this spring.

Have you ever dreamed of walking down the aisle dressed in a gown inspired by a Disney Princess? You soon can.

Allure Bridals will release their new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection this spring. The collection features 16 gowns inspired by your favorite princesses, including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White, Tiana and more.



The collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the country, including at Kleinfeld Bridal. The cost of the dresses in the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection ranges from $1,200 to $2,500.

A platinum collection will also be released this year. Prices for those dresses range from $3,500 to $10,000.

The gowns will be unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

