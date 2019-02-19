STYLE & FASHION

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel has died at age 85.

PARIS --
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs as well as trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years, has died. He was around 85 years old.

Such was the enigma surrounding the German-born designer that even his age was a point of mystery for decades, with reports he had two birth certificates, one dated 1933 and the other 1938.

Chanel said Lagerfeld died early Wednesday.

Lagerfeld was of the most hardworking figures in the fashion world holding down the top design jobs at LVMH-owned luxury label Fendi from 1977, and Paris' family-owned power-house Chanel in 1983.

Lagerfeld's designs quickly trickled down to low-end retailers, giving him an almost unprecedented impact on the entire fashion industry.
Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionobituaryfashionNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
What will they wear? Best Actress nominee fashion
Chicago business owner helps black women embrace natural look
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Aurora officials to speak Tuesday on shooting at Henry Pratt Company
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and dry Tuesday
iCloud captures teens' weed-filled joyride in stolen BMW
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Bernie Sanders: What to know about Congress' longest-serving independent
Show More
Woman sexually assaulted in West Pullman; Suspect in custody
More than a dozen people rescued from ride at SeaWorld in San Diego
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Monk sexually assaulted children at Buddhist temple in Sheridan Park, police say
More News