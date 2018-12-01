GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George H.W. Bush made fashion statement with his socks

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush makes fashion statement with his socks.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.

His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

But that wasn't the first time Bush used his footwear to make a statement. From sports teams to superheros, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionu.s. & worldfamous deathgeorge h.w. bushpoliticsHouston
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
A look back at when George H.W. Bush skydived at age 90
More george h.w. bush
STYLE & FASHION
Best beauty buys for the holidays with Nicole Townsend
Curvy girl holiday looks with Lawrence Zarian
Fall fashion trends: plaids, pleats and animal prints
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Alaska hit by more than 190 small earthquakes since Friday
Northwestern to take on Ohio State in Big 10 Championship
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Carbon monoxide sickens 24 customers at Red Robin in Orland Park
'Blacks can't walk or work' in neighborhood, sign warns
Teen charged with Blue Line robbery
Show More
Teacher charged with hiding cameras in Beecher High School
Weekend Watch: Susana Mendoza and the Illinois death penalty
3 injured in Portage Park apartment fire
Chew on This: Roots Handmade Pizza
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy Saturday
More News