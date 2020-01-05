golden globe awards

Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: See the best dressed



The 2020 award show season kicks off in Hollywood Sunday with the Golden Globe Awards, and with it comes the glitz and glam of the red carpet.

This year, Ricky Gervais returns to kick off the award show for his fifth time hosting.

Several big-name stars are set to grace the stage, including Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Kravitz And Rami Malek, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon. Eight-time Golden Globe winner Tom Hanks will be honored with this year's Cecil B. Demille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but critics are expecting big wins from Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," along with "Fleabag," "The Crown," "Succession" and "Chernobyl" on the TV side.
