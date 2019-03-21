Style & Fashion

Gucci releases vintage sports style 'filthy' looking sneakers

Gucci just released a new pair of 'filthy' kicks inspired by a vintage sports style from the 70's.

How much would you pay for a pair of 'filthy' sneakers, with a designer label?

Well, Gucci just released a new pair of kicks that'll put you back $900 or more!

The shoes are inspired by a vintage sports style from the 70's, designed with a "distressed" look.

There's shabby chic for men and women, with some styles costing more than $12,000.

Gucci even tells you how to clean actual dirt off the shoes, so you won't damage the fake filth!
