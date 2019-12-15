CHICAGO (WLS) -- You're probably used to seeing politicians and celebrities rocking a nice, tailored suit. You can do the same, and stand out during special occasions this holiday season.
Chicago fashion and style expert Brenda Swauger stopped by ABC7 Chicago to explain what women should look for in a good suit.
Swauger said don't be intimidated by a pant suit, instead embrace your confidence and feel powerful in it.
For more power suit ideas, visit https://www.bkscustomclothiers.com/.
How to rock a power suit for the holidays
WOMEN'S CLOTHING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News