Looking for fashionable fall looks that you can wear day to night? Look no further!
Emily Evans from Ann Taylor found the on-trend cool weather pieces that will match any wardrobe.
The looks featured in the fashion show can be worn in the office and out to lunch, even into the evening for dinner and drinks.
Val's dress can be found here.
For more information about Ann Taylor, go to your local Ann Taylor store or go to AnnTaylor.com.
How to take your fall look from day to night
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News