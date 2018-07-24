STYLE & FASHION

Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump left the brand in April 2017 to become a staffer in the White House of her father, President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP Images)

Ivanka Trump's fashion brand, which was named after herself, is closing immediately, according to multiple media outlets.

Trump left the brand in April 2017 to become a staffer in the White House of her father, President Donald Trump.

In a statement Trump said: "When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

She continued: "I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter."

Abigail Klem, President of the Ivanka Trump brand, said: "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we've developed for our customers. Our platform has become an indispensable resource for our loyal community of women. We've seen strong sales since the brand's inception, which continued through this year with the successful launch of our rapidly growing e-commerce business."

"I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team. When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism. From the initial launch of the brand in 2014 to the recent expansion of direct-to-consumer capabilities on our website, I am thankful to the team for the great work they have done and to our outstanding partners who so diligently executed our brand vision."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbusinessivanka trumpPresident Donald Trumppolitics
STYLE & FASHION
South Shore fashion program provides scholarships, self-confidence
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Beauty products that celebrities love
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Crews search for Merrillville woman, 24, missing from Indiana beach
Chicago Loop stabbing caught on video
Anti-violence march to shut down part of Lake Shore Drive
Anthony Rizzo pitching in relief exposes Cubs' suspect rotation
Mega Millions jackpot at $522M for drawing tonight
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during standoff
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
'He was wiping off his knife': Victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
Show More
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Woodstock woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder still in ICU
5 shot in Englewood, including 16-year-old girl
Dozens dead as wildfires near Athens, Greece, force people to flee into the sea
Klein Tools of Lincolnshire honored at White House
More News