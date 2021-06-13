Trendy custom jewelry can be special graduation gifts, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Graduation party season is here, and now that Illinois has fully reopened, we may see quite a few graduation parties.
One gift you can give graduates is jewelry. Alexandra Marks shared some pieces at a variety of price points, that have symbolism for graduates.
For example, a butterfly necklace can be a symbol of transformation.
Buying stud earrings with initials can be a special gift. Instead of buying name initials, you can buy the letters of the college they are attending or just graduated from.
For more suggestions, head to the Alexandra Marks Jewelry website.
