Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag

The Sam bag helped launch Kate Spade New York into a global brand. (Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

When Kate Spade began her company in 1993 with six different handbags, one stood out above the rest: Sam.

The Sam bag, known for its boxy shape and black nylon material, helped launch Kate Spade New York into a worldwide brand.

Glamour Magazine said of Sam, "This black waterproof tote put Kate Spade New York on the map when it first appeared in the early nineties."

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Kate Spade New York brought the bag back in their spring 2018 collection to much fanfare.

Spade created Kate Spade New York with her husband, Andy, in the early 1990s. She walked away from the company in 2007 after it was acquired by the Neiman Marcus Group, then known as Liz Claiborne Inc.

The Spades started a new handbag company a few years ago called Frances Valentine.

She was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials say.

Spade is survived by her husband and her daughter, born in 2005.
