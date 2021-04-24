shopping

Summer 2021 fashion trends: Co-owner of Lakeview boutique talks trendy looks this season

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Lakeview boutique co-owner talks upcoming fashion trends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of vaccinated people increases, so does the number of people looking to get out the house for business or leisure.

That means it's time to talk the latest fashion trends for spring and summer.

Laura McMahon, co-owner of the Guild in Lakeview, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to preview this year's trends.

"The biggest trend in our opinion is to get in your closet and mix and match your accessories and your clothes to discover a new favorite way to rock your key pieces," another Guild co-owner Emily Vaughn Janson said in a news release. "Reworking old pieces (with the help of a good seamstress or tailor) is also very on trend - and very sustainable!"

For more information, visit lakeviewroscoevillage.org/southportcorridorfashion or www.theguild.global.
