Windy City LIVE

Lawndale native founds fashion line for tall women

Model and designer Robin Harris stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share looks from Model Atelier's Diamond Dust Evening collection, exclusively for tall women.

Her brand, Model Atelier, is the official fashion partner of the WNBA.

Harris, a native of North Lawndale, has made it her mission to give back to inner-city youth through her organization, Confidence Foundation.

You can support the Confidence Foundation at the Confidence Foundation Fundraiser on Thursday, February 13 at Tesla, located at 901 N. Rush.

Check out Model Atelier's website for more information.

For more information about the Confidence Foundation, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Lincoln Square is home to Chicago's 1st green beauty spa
Next on Windy City LIVE
How to get more 'me time' as a parent
Look out, weekend!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in first human-to-human transmission in US
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner
Robbers kidnap victim leaving Fulton River District bar, police say
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
Delta to launch new uniform program after worker complaints
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Naperville man buys $6M Super Bowl ad for vet school that saved dog's life
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Father made up story about home invasion after child killed: Police
Dating apps face inquiry over underage use, sex offenders
CPD interim supt. announces department reorganization
More TOP STORIES News