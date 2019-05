Memorial Day fashion from Chicago boutiques with Bebe Jones

Bebe Jones is a style consultant and fashion blogger. Her specialty is Chicago fashion!Check out her blog: Row A Seat 1 Bebe is back on Windy City LIVE to give us three great looks for Memorial Day.ALEXIS in WICKER PARK CLASSYDress: ROOTS | Edith Cuffed Dress, Salt & Pepper, $70Jacket: Leather Jacket, Stylist ClosetShoe: FLRSH | PVC Cheetah Print Mule - Foxxy, $90 www.flrshbrand.comBag: KOLUNTU | Ostrich Feather Tiffany Bag (Leoprint), $139 purchase at The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd Street, www.koluntu.comAccessory: ROOTS | Strong and Free Bandana (Navy), $24, Roots Chicago, 605 N. Michigan Avenue, www.roots.comCOREY in HYDE PARK FLYShirt: THE CHIC SHIRT SHOP | 'He From Chicago' Black T-Shirt, $16.99, www.chicshirtshop.comBottom: SIR & MADAME | Cargo Pants in Woodland Camo Print, $200, Sir & Madame Hyde Park, www.sirandmadame.comJacket: ROOTS | Retro Varsity Jacket, $448, Roots Chicago, 605 N. Michigan Avenue, www.roots.comShoe: Alexander McQueen Sneakers, $550Bag: ROOTS | Large Banff Weekender Bag (natural), $548, Roots Chicago, 605 N. Michigan Avenue, www.roots.comJAELYNN in MAG MILE DIVAShirt: ROOTS | Alder Flat Shirt (White), $68, Roots Chicago, 605 N. Michigan Avenue, www.roots.comBottom: SIR & MADAME | Palazzo Trouser (Plaid), $200, Sir & Madame, 5225 S. Harper Ct, www.sirandmadame.comShoes: FLRSH | Tracee Peep Toe Satin Mule (Red), $50, www.flrshbrand.comBag: MATT & NAT | Bali Mini Backpack (Pomegranate), $127, The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd Street, www.mattandnat.comFollow BeBe Jones on Social MediaFacebook: Row A Seat 1 Instagram: @bebe_jones and @rowaseat1 LinkedIn: BeBe Jones Tumblr: Row A Seat 1 Twitter: @bebe_jones