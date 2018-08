Nicole Pearl shares how to atone for summer beauty sins

The founder of TheBeautyGirl.com , Nicole Pearl, stops by "Windy City Live" to share solutions for summer beauty sins.The products featured include:Summer Sin: Sunblock Fail - Solution: Jafra Royal Revitalize Longevity Balm- If you didn't use enough sun protection or missed a spot, this is where a soothing, anti-aging moisturizer comes into play.- Contains Royal Jelly, which is extremely nourishing & rich in proteins. In fact, royal jelly is the ingredient that increases the lifespan of the Queen Bee 40x to that of other bees.- It's got a nice, light texture & absorbs quickly.- $70; jafra.com - As summer winds down, now is the time to incorporate a professional in-office treatment to address your sun damage whether it's on your face, neck or hands.- This is the first laser that targets several issues such as brown spots, texture, acne scars, & lines at once.- Minimal downtime so you can do it during your lunch hour.- Average cost is about $1,300 per treatment; Halobysciton.com - They may be delicious, but research shows dark-colored drinks like Sangria are the worst for your teeth.- An effective whitener, developed by a dentist, that will give you an instant boost but is gentle enough for daily use on sensitive teeth.- The foam can be used on its own or can be mixed with your favorite toothpaste. Smilebox.com $19.99 for 1 month supply- Between summer travel & festivals, it's easy to get off track with your health.- Is a new program that analyzes your genetics & pairs you with a coach so you can take control of your health.- If weight-loss is a goal, you'll find out if you're sensitive to fats or carbs to determine what diet is most effective for you & will have a registered dietician guiding you.- Nicole is doing the program to monitor her stress, & her personal coach provides insights & tools that work with her lifestyle.- The company wants everyone to enjoy the program and its benefits at 50% off, so use the code NICOLE to save $100. Arivale.com ; $99 with the code NICOLE- Instead of shaving every few days, try waxing, which keeps you hair free for up to 8 weeks.- These are ready to use & work on the entire body, leaving you with smooth skin. Just rub, peel and go.- $8.99; Ulta.com - We're more active in the summer, but this can lead to soar muscles & joint pain, especially if you're not stretching before & after exercise.- A fast, non-invasive way to relieve aches and inflammation is with Cryotherapy.- You stand in a chamber from the neck down in -250 degrees for 3 minutes.- It helps to relieve sore muscles, joint pain & inflammation.- You can do this treatment at The CryoBar, which has two locations in Chicago, & they've just added body contouring & facial toning to their services.- $40 for one treatment new clients; thecryobar.com - Chlorine and UV exposure damages hair, but you can restore your locks in one step with a professional deep conditioning treatment.- Mario Tricoci Hair Salons just introduced this & it infuses keratin & argan oil into the hair to increase moisture & reduce frizz.- $35; Mario Tricoci Hair Salons and Day Spas, http://www.tricoci.com/ For more information about Nicole Pearl, please visit: TheBeautyGirl.com