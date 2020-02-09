Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Oscars: 'We all miss him'

Director Spike Lee sported Los Angeles Lakers colors on the red carpet Sunday night, wearing a purple suit with gold trim and embroidered No. 24 on his lapel. Lee is among the presenters for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
"Tribute, honor, homage. We all miss him," Lee said about his decision to wear his outfit honoring the NBA legend.
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion; stars arrive at 92nd Academy Awards
The telecast's producers have confirmed plans to honor Bryant, who was killed a Southern California helicopter crash last month along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
It remains unclear whether the tribute will be a standalone segment or part of the show's in memoriam segment.
Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball."