OSCARS

Oscars fashion through the years: Every dress worn by every Best Actress winner ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are fashion highlights from Best Actress winners through the years.

The Oscars are just as much about the red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars 2019, red carpet coverage and more

Check out every gown worn by a Best Actress winner at the Oscars since the awards began in 1929 in the gallery below, and see more highlights in the video above.

PHOTOS: Best Actress Oscar dresses worn through the years
Note: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 (in a tie) and 1982, never appeared at the Oscars to accept an award (she only ever made one appearance during the ceremony). Other actresses who were unable to attend: Joan Crawford (1945), Judy Holliday (1951), Vivien Leigh (1952), Anna Magnani (1956), Ingrid Bergman (1957), Sophia Loren (1962), Patricia Neal (1964) Elizabeth Taylor (1967), Maggie Smith (1970), Glenda Jackson (1971 and 1974) and Ellen Burstyn (1975).

MORE OSCARS FASHION

Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionred carpet fashioncelebritymoviesphotosaward showsoscar fashionsfashionacademy awardsOscarsentertainment
OSCARS
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at the Oscars
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
What will they wear? Best Actress nominee fashion
Chicago business owner helps black women embrace natural look
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Manny Machado reaches deal with Padres, not White Sox, reports say
LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Snow, ice coming Wednesday
Ex-NFL player, college football star killed over parking spot
Boy raises nearly $5K from hot chocolate for border wall
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Show More
Gov. Pritzker signs minimum wage increase into law
Aurora officials to speak Tuesday on shooting at Henry Pratt Company
Parents dead in murder-suicide as daughter slept inside
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
American cancels man's return flight because he 'never flew' on original
More News