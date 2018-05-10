ROYAL WEDDING

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and beyond: Royal wedding dresses through the years

EMBED </>More Videos

From the puffy sleeves of Princess Diana's dress to Kate Middleton's elegant satin and lace gown, here's a look at what several brides wore during their royal weddings. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images|AP Photo|AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry on May 19, she's bound to look fabulous.

While royal wedding fans wait to see her look, take a stroll down royal wedding memory lane with these iconic brides.

Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (later known as the "Queen Mother")
Married: King George VI
Date: April 26, 1923

About the dress: Madame Elizabeth Handley-Seymour designed the dress, which Vogue described as "silver lamé embroidered with seed pearls suggesting a medieval Italian robe."

Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II)
Married: Prince Philip
Date: November 20, 1947

About the dress: The current queen wore a long tulle veil and a satin embroidered dress designed by Norman Hartnell. Hartnell cited the Botticelli Renaissance painting "Primavera" as his inspiration, according to Vogue.

Princess Margaret
Married: Antony Armstrong Jones

Date: May 6, 1960

About the dress: Though she had the same designer as her sister Elizabeth II, Margaret's dress was made of "acres of masterfully worked white organza with no embellishment at all," according to Vogue.

Anne, the Princess Royal
Married: Captain Mark Phillips
Date: Nov. 14, 1973

About the dress: For her wedding, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II turned to designer Maureen Baker. The dress had hanging sleeves and embroidery of pearl trelliswork.

Lady Diana Spencer (later Diana, Princess of Wales)
Married: Prince Charles
Date: July 29, 1981

About the dress: The "People's Princess" wore a Victorian wedding dress with layers of silk taffeta, puffy sleeves and a 25-foot train, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Vogue wrote that at the time the look "fulfilled the public fantasy of a fairy-tale princess."

Sarah Ferguson
Married: Prince Andrew
Date: July 23, 1986

About the dress: True to the decade, her ivory silk gown, designed by Lindka Cierach, featured padded shoulders. She also had a scooped neck and beading adorning the bodice.

Kate Middleton (now Kate, Duchess of Cambridge)
Married: Prince William
Date: April 29, 2011

About the dress: Her satin and lace gown, designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, is estimated to have cost more then $400,000. Marie Claire wrote that the look was so popular that it has been "copied by too many fashion brands to count."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionRoyal Weddinghistorywedding dressMeghan Marklekate middletonqueen elizabethu.s. & worldroyal family
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
Nicole Pearl shares how to atone for summer beauty sins
Bronzeville fashion designer Kayla Perkins, 13, to launch her own magazine
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News