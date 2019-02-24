OSCARS

Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet

Regina King walks the Oscars Red Carpet ahead of the 91st Academy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Regina King brought Old Hollywood alive on the Oscar red carpet Sunday in a romantic white gown with a touch of sparkle and a long train.

King, nominated for "If Beale Street Could Talk," paired her strapless ruched Oscar de la Renta gown with a white gold and diamond bracelet and pear-shaped diamond drop earrings from Chopard.

As she hurried down the red carpet with a companion holding her train, King received a rousing round of applause from the audience members watching from the bleachers erected outside the Dolby Theater.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
