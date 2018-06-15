Sport Clips offers MVP haircut experience

Sport Clips set up shop outside our State Street studio Thursday. Ryan chatted with Sport Clips store manager Jessica Cazares, who explained why haircuts at Sport Clips are so unique.
The MVP experience at Sport Clips includes: a massaging shampoo, an invigorating scalp massage, a legendary hot steamed towel and, of course, a great haircut.
For the nearest Sport Clips location, visit SportClips.com.
Customers can now check in online and skip the wait at SportClips.com/CheckIn.
Enter to win free haircuts for a year from Sport Clips at this link: https://woobox.com/u2je9j
