STYLE & FASHION

Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Alexo Athletica has come out with a yoga pant that can hold it all, including a gun. (Alexo Athletica)

A sportswear company has come out with a yoga pant that makes it easier for women to exercise while carrying a gun.

Alexo Athletica has created a yoga pant marketed at being able to carry it all, including a firearm.

The company's "Signature Pant," listed at $99 on its website, shows a gun and knife tucked neatly into the waistband alongside an iPhone.

It's part of what Alexo Athletica calls "carry-wear."

The company said it supports the Second Amendment and a woman's right to defend herself while also being fashionable.

According to a statement on the company's website, Alexo said it "will never back down from supporting a woman's right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbusinessgunsyogaexerciseshoppingconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alexo Athletica is making yoga pants with gun pockets
STYLE & FASHION
Nicole Pearl shares how to atone for summer beauty sins
Bronzeville fashion designer Kayla Perkins, 13, to launch her own magazine
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News