Talbots and O, The Oprah Magazine unveiled "Cardigans for a Cause," their fifth co-branded capsule collection, with 30 percent of the net proceeds benefiting Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women and provides them with the tools to achieve economic independence.
Karen Firsel with Talbots shared the five one-of-a-kind cardigans worn by three Chicago models who have benefited from Dress for Success.
Be sure to purchase your cardigan at a Talbots store or online through March 29.
Or, make a donation to Dress for Success at a Talbots store or online through March 29.
You can also give by dropping off new or nearly new work appropriate clothing or accessories at a Talbots location through February 24.
Be sure to head over to Talbots on Saturday, February 29, for their Shop for a Cause Shopping Party. Ten percent of net proceeds from the day's sales benefit Dress for Success.
For more information or to make a donation, please visit their website.
This segment is sponsored by Talbots.
Talbots, Oprah magazine create capsule collection benefiting women's empowerment organization
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News