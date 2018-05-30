WINDY CITY LIVE

Tips for simplifying your beauty routine

Here are some products to simplify your beauty routine (WLS)

Beauty expert Melanie Rud Chadwick stopped by to help us simplify your beauty routine and save you time.

Here are the products she talked about:

Venn Age-Reversing All in One Concentrate, $185
Paul Mitchell Invisiblewear Boomerang Restyling Mist, $15 from PaulMitchell.com
Sente Pollution Shield Broad Spectruc SPF46, $49 at sentelabs.com

The Body Shop Amazonian Saviour Multi-Purpose Balm, $10 at thebodyshop.com
Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer, $30

For more information, visit: http://melanierudchadwick.com/
