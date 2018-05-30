Tips for simplifying your beauty routine

Beauty expert Melanie Rud Chadwick stopped by to help us simplify your beauty routine and save you time.
Here are the products she talked about:
Venn Age-Reversing All in One Concentrate, $185
Paul Mitchell Invisiblewear Boomerang Restyling Mist, $15 from PaulMitchell.com
Sente Pollution Shield Broad Spectruc SPF46, $49 at sentelabs.com
The Body Shop Amazonian Saviour Multi-Purpose Balm, $10 at thebodyshop.com
Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer, $30
For more information, visit: http://melanierudchadwick.com/
