STYLE & FASHION

Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tommy Adaptive line includes modifications like magnetic buttons and zipper hems to make dressing easier for those with physical impairments. (Tommy Hilfiger)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
Tommy Hilfiger's new spring line makes dressing easy for everybody, including those with disabilities.

The Tommy Adaptive line includes functional modifications to accommodate various physical conditions. One of the women's dresses in the line, for instance, includes magnetic closures at the shoulders that allow the dress to more easily be pulled on over the head if the wearer has limited mobility.

A pair of slim-fit jeans for men ditches the traditional zipper and button closure for Velcro and magnets, easing the dressing process for those with limited dexterity. Hidden button loops at the leg opening allow the hem to be raised up to four inches to accommodate leg braces, orthotic devices or height differences.

Despite the modifications, the garments are designed to look similar to the designer's main line; pants that don't have a functional button still have a faux button sewn on, for example.

The company called on Paralympian Jeremy Campbell, paraplegic dancer Chelsie Hill, model and amputee Mama Cax and others to model the line.

"Inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of our brand's DNA," Tommy Hilfiger said on the company's website. "Tommy Adaptive continues to build on that vision, empowering people to express themselves through fashion."

Tommy Adaptive was first introduced as a line for children in 2016 and was later expanded to include clothing for adults. Target, Zappos and other retailers also offer adaptive lines for those with special needs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashiondisabilitybuzzworthywhat's trendingclothing
STYLE & FASHION
Nicole Pearl shares how to atone for summer beauty sins
Bronzeville fashion designer Kayla Perkins, 13, to launch her own magazine
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News