STYLE & FASHION

'Trashion Show' features fashion made of recycled material

EMBED </>More Videos

The Catwalk for Water and Trashion Show will be held 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in Glencoe. (WLS)

The annual Catwalk for Water "Trashion Show" fundraiser will be held Saturday and feature fashionable looks made entirely out of recycled goods.

The event benefits the Alliance for the Great Lakes and promotes clean water awareness. April is Earth Month.

Tony Gordon and Holly Pistas, of Gordon Salon in Glencoe, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the event.

The Catwalk for Water and Trashion Show will be held 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Fields Infinite dealership in Glencoe.

Tickets cost between $35 and $150.

To purchase tickets, Click Here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfundraiserrecyclingfashion show
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Nicole Pearl shares how to atone for summer beauty sins
Bronzeville fashion designer Kayla Perkins, 13, to launch her own magazine
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News