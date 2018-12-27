WINDY CITY LIVE

ULTA Beauty expert shares the holiday's hottest trends

As the largest beauty retailer in the United States, ULTA Beauty provides all things beauty, all in one place.

Nick Stenson, ULTA Beauty's Vice President of Salon Services and Trend, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share the hottest looks for the holidays.

To find your local ULTA Beauty location, please visit ulta.com.

For more information about all of the products featured on the show, please visit the following links:

Model #1: Casual holiday get together (fresh faced, tone-on-tone pink)
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta Beauty Collection Get Glowing Highlighting Palette
IT Cosmetics Je Ne Sais Quoi Your Perfect Pink Lip Duo

Model #2: From the office to the party (emerald green eye)
NYX Face and Body Glitter in Teal
Stila Vivid & Vibrant Eyeshadow Duo
Too Faced Sketch Marker Liquid Eyeliner in Emerald
Juvia's Place - The Magic Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Model #3: Full-on glam (glossy lid and bold lip)

Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss

Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss in Disco Nap (limited-edition holiday shade)
Kylie Lip Kit in Mary Jo K and Head Over Heels
Mary Jo K lip kit
Head Over Heels lip kit

For 20% off any qualifying purchase at Ulta Beauty, please click here: https://www.ulta.com/ulta/global/ulta-coupon.jsp
Coupon is valid in store and online through December 24th.

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ULTA Beauty.
