WINDY CITY LIVE

Us Weekly's Fashion Policeman Eric Himel shares spring fashions

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrity stylist, fashion expert and one of Us Weekly's Fashion Police Eric Himel stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share spring looks for every size. (WLS)

Celebrity stylist, fashion expert and one of Us Weekly's Fashion Police Eric Himel stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share spring looks for every size.

For more information about Eric Himel, please go to: erichimel.com

You can see Eric Himel at a Spring Shopping and Styling Event on May 16th in partnership with Luxury Garage Sale benefitting Refugee One. Event will be at Luxury Garage Sale in Old Town at 1658 N. Wells. Free to attend. RSVP to info@erichimel.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionWindy City LIVEstylist
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
STYLE & FASHION
Nicole Pearl shares how to atone for summer beauty sins
Bronzeville fashion designer Kayla Perkins, 13, to launch her own magazine
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News